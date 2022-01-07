MAP: Tracking Colorado police shootings in 2022

DENVER – In order to provide information to the public and to track law enforcement actions, Denver7 News is tracking all police shootings in Colorado in 2022 in which an officer or deputy shoots at and/or strikes a person or is shot in the line of duty.

Scroll through the map embedded below or click here for information about each shooting and a link to further information for each. The map is being compiled by Denver7 journalists and should not be considered an official state count of all officer-involved shootings, which may include some in which nobody was hit. Click here for the 2021 map of police shootings in Colorado. Click here for the 2020 map of Colorado police shootings. Click here for the police shooting map from 2019.

Editor's Note: Many of the descriptions of these shootings include preliminary information and do not include information about the criminal cases or officer-involved shooting investigations that followed.

See something we are missing? Email us with information by clicking here.