Manhunt underway for suspect after 2 people found murdered in southeast Douglas County, sheriff says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – A manhunt is underway for a man suspected of killing two people in southeast Douglas County earlier this week.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said during a news conference Wednesday his office received a call for possible bodies found in the 2100 block of Russellville Road in Franktown on Tuesday.

Once at the scene, deputies found a man and a woman, who were described as people in their 30s, inside a garage that was adjacent to the home. The woman was the suspect's sister, according to an informed source close to the investigation who spoke with Denver7 chief investigative reporter Tony Kovaleski. The suspect also shot a dog on the property, the source said.

Spurlock said the man, who was identified as 29-year-old Casey Michael Devol, should be considered armed and dangerous and a warrant has been issued out for his arrest for two counts of murder, the sheriff said.

The suspect is an employee of the Town of Castle Rock and has been working as a plant mechanic for the city since May 19, 2011.

Devol was described as a white man, measuring 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 235 pounds. He was last seen driving a gold, 2001 Ford F-250 pickup truck with Colorado license plates 052-XPI.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office. A photo of Casey Michael Devol's vehicle.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should immediately call 911 or their local law enforcement agency, Spurlock said.

The sheriff told reporters at the briefing that the suspect is known to the two victims but could not elaborate further, only saying detectives were still working through the investigation.

“With the evidence we have at the scene and what we could see on cameras, we believe his behavior is very volatile,” Spurlock said in response to a question from a reporter at the news conference, adding the sheriff's office does not believe Devol is seeking anyone else at this point.

The sheriff said the suspect could be seen taking several trips to his vehicle which had multiple firearms, according to detectives.

No known motive for the double-murder was immediately released.

Denver7 chief investigative reporter Tony Kovaleski contributed to this report.