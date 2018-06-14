Man wounded in Wednesday shootout with Denver police dies at hospital

DENVER – The man shot by a Denver police officer Wednesday evening during a suspected robbery on E. Colfax Ave. has died at an area hospital, police said Thursday morning.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was in “grave” condition Wednesday evening after the shooting, Denver Police Chief Robert White said at a news conference. When police said Thursday morning the suspect had died, they said he was an adult male but did not release other information.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the 7-Eleven near the intersection of E. Colfax Ave. and Pearl Street in Capitol Hill.

White said two DPD bicycle patrol officers in the area were flagged down by a person who told them a robbery had just happened at the 7-Eleven.

One of the officer approached the suspect and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, White said. It’s unclear who fired first.

The officer was shot, as was the suspect. But the officer was released after a short stay at Denver Health. Two other bystanders were also wounded by stray gunfire, but their injuries were not life-threatening, White said Wednesday.

E. Colfax Ave. was closed in the area into the early morning hours for investigation but has since reopened.

Police have not released further details at this time.