Man wounded in road rage shooting on I-25 in Denver, police say

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a road rage shooting that left one man wounded Friday night. A suspect is still at large.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on southbound Interstate 25 near the Colorado Boulevard exit.

Police said the victim, an adult male, was shot and transported to the hospital. He is in “stable” condition, police said Saturday.

The incident began on eastbound 6th Avenue at the Sheridan exit. The two vehicles then traveled onto I-25 where the shooting occurred.

No other details were provided. A suspect description or a description of the suspect vehicle was not available.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact 720-913-7867.

