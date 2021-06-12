Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Man wounded in road rage shooting on I-25 in Denver, police say

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
road rage3.png
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 14:48:21-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a road rage shooting that left one man wounded Friday night. A suspect is still at large.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on southbound Interstate 25 near the Colorado Boulevard exit.

Police said the victim, an adult male, was shot and transported to the hospital. He is in “stable” condition, police said Saturday.

The incident began on eastbound 6th Avenue at the Sheridan exit. The two vehicles then traveled onto I-25 where the shooting occurred.

No other details were provided. A suspect description or a description of the suspect vehicle was not available.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku