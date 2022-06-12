Watch
Man wounded in possible road rage shooting in Aurora

Posted at 10:54 AM, Jun 12, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left one man wounded in the city Saturday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on South Chambers Road and East Evans Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said a man was shot and wounded in what appears to be a road rage incident. The man was transported to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.

Chambers Road was closed in the area for several hours while police continued their investigation.

