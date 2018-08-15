Man wounded in apparent drive-by shooting as he slept inside southwest Denver home

April Schildmeyer
4:00 AM, Aug 15, 2018
5:41 AM, Aug 15, 2018
denver | shooting | west jewell avenue | drive-by | denver shooting

Bullet hole in wall of window on West Jewell Avenue following apparent drive-by shooting on August 15, 2018

Denver7 Eric Lupher
Man shot in home in the 2500 block of West Jewell Avenue in Denver on August 15 2018.

Denver7 Daryl Orr
Bullet hole in wall of home on West Jewell Avenue following apparent drive-by shooting on August 15, 2018 

Denver7 Eric Lupher
DENVER — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in his arm while sleeping in his Denver home.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. along the the 2500 block of W. Jewell Ave., which is west of Ruby Hill Park.

A medical crew was called to the home after receiving a report of sick person — a 70-year-old man reported "his arm exploded," according to Denver police scanner traffic. Responders found bullet holes in the front of the home. 

The man is expected to survive, police said.  

No one else was in the home at the time of the shooting. 

Police are looking for witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting and ask that they call 720-913-7867.

