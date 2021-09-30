Man whose personal belongings were stolen during Ptarmigan Fire evacuation recovers them, police say

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. – A man whose personal belongings were stolen during the Ptarmigan Fire evacuation has recovered them, according to police.

Town of Silverthorne officials said a trailer belonging to resident Jay Harlan was stolen from Silverthorne Elementary School between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

Harlan described the vehicle as a 2021 black, ten-foot single axel Patriot Cargo enclosed trailer.

“I just need this stuff… I mean, it’s everything that defines me, defines my marriage,” Harlan told Denver7 earlier Thursday. “I just want it back.”

Just before noon Thursday, town officials blasted the news of the stolen trailer on social media, calling on the public to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office if they had any information as to the whereabouts of the stolen trailer.

“There were a bunch of tools and bicycles and stuff… those are the things I don’t care about. It's the things that can’t be replaced,” Harlan told Denver7.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., Harlan reached out to Denver7 with some great news: The trailer had been found.

Great news. Jay Harlan’s trailer that was stolen outside the #ptarmiganfire evac zone overnight has been FOUND with all of its contents recovered, according to police. That means Jay will get his precious family items back. So happy for Jay. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/mNvW09Vc4i — Eric Lupher (@EricLupher7) September 30, 2021

He told Denver7 the trailer was found impounded in Denver and that his belongings were found inside.

No other details about the discovery of the trailer were immediately released.

Credentialed residents were able to start returning home after the Summit County Sheriff’s Office lifted mandatory evacuations on the Ptarmigan Fire at 10 a.m. Thursday.