Man who died after shootout with Denver police on Colfax identified

DENVER – The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on Friday identified the man who died after a shootout with Denver police officers on Colfax Ave. in Capitol Hill Wednesday night.

The OME identified the man as Camell Nelson, 29. Denver police announced Thursday morning that Nelson had died at Denver Health Medical Center sometime after the shooting, which happened Wednesday night.

The medical examiner said his cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The shootout happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven near the intersection of E. Colfax Ave. and Pearl Street.

Denver Police Chief Robert White said two DPD bicycle patrol officers in the area were flagged down by a person who told them a robbery had just happened at the 7-Eleven.

One of the officer approached the suspect and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, White said. It’s unclear who fired first.

The officer was shot, as was the suspect. But the officer was released after a short stay at Denver Health. Two other bystanders were also wounded by stray gunfire, but their injuries were not life-threatening, White said Wednesday.

The officer and two other victims have not been identified. According to a search of Colorado court records, Nelson did not have a criminal history in the state.