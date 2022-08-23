Man wanted in violent stabbing inside RTD bus from late June arrested in Nebraska

DENVER – A man wanted in connection with a violent stabbing inside an RTD bus that occurred in late June has been arrested.

Jerome Brewer, 40, was arrested Monday in Nebraska and is being held for investigation of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department.

No other information about the arrest was immediately available.

Brewer was wanted by law enforcement after a video released in mid-July by the Regional Transportation District showed the violent stabbing inside the 15L bus as it traveled along East Colfax Ave. near Ogden S. the evening of June 30.

The video showed a man, now identified as Brewer, sitting on the left side of the bus talking on the phone before pulling out a large knife and confronting another passenger who is out of the frame.

The video then shows Brewer and the victim stumble back toward the back of the bus, where the suspect is seen stabbing the victim three more times, twice in the back and once in the neck.

The bus then stops, the doors open and a bystander intervenes. The two men exit the bus and the suspect leaves.

The victim in the stabbing is a 22-year-old man with autism and mental disorders.

News of Brewer’s arrest come on the same day the district named a new police and emergency management chief.

Over the past several months, RTD has seen a rise in crime in its buses and parking lots. Working to resolve these issues, the agency unveiled a new plan for fighting crime at Union Station earlier this year.