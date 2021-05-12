Man wanted in alleged kidnapping, assault of ex-girlfriend in Jefferson County

GOLDEN, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in a domestic violence assault and kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Jamar Anthony Harris, 36, faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault/strangulation, third-degree assault and obstruction of a phone.

He is believed to be living in the south Denver area, according to the sheriff's office.

The alleged assault reportedly happened Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 16000 block of West 10th Avenue.

The victim reported that Harris lured her to his truck and then repeatedly assaulted her in the parking lot and drove away with her in the truck.

While Harris was driving, the victim reported, he beat and and strangled her, injuring her, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities described Harris' truck as a blue 1995 Chevrolet Silverado with a missing tailgate, a gray primer hood and a shattered back window. The truck was last known to have a fake Utah license plate with the number 2080441.

Anyone with information about Harris' whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 303-271-5612 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).