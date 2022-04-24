Man wanted after deadly shooting during quinceañera near Rifle

DENVER — Police are looking for a man wanted for a deadly shooting during a quinceañera celebration in Garfield County early Sunday morning.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rifle resident D’Antiago “Dante” Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez after the shooting that happened shortly after midnight outside the town of Rifle.

The male victim and Dominguez-Lopez were attending a quinceanera when the shooting occurred, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived and found the victim still alive, the sheriff’s office said. He was transported to a hospital in Grand Junction where he was later pronounced deceased.

His identity is being withheld at this time.

The circumstance that led up to the shooting is not known. No other injuries were reported.

Dominguez-Lopez is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said. They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact 970-625-8095 or 911.