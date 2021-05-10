Man held for investigation on two counts of attempted murder following Sunday shootings in Denver

DENVER — A 27-year-old was arrested following two shootings in Denver Sunday and is being held for investigation on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Gabriel Jacob Samora, 27, was arrested Sunday around 5 p.m. near N. Broadway and W. 11th Avenue. According to a probable cause statement, he was armed at the time of his arrest.

According to an investigation, Samora was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with a 26-year-old at N. Alcoma Street and W. 10th Avenue. Samora allegedly fired one round from a .380-caliber handgun, striking the 26-year-old. This altercation and shooting was captured on video surveillance.

Samora then left the scene and and was chased by two unidentified people. They got into a physical altercation near N. Cherokee Street and W. 10th Avenue, and Samora fired another round, striking one person in the chest, according to a probable cause statement.

Samora then allegedly fled again.

A responding officer followed Samora, who entered the Platte River near the 900 block of N. Speer Boulevard on the east side. He was apprehended from the river, according to the probable cause statement.

Three people were transported to the hospital for their injuries and one remained in surgery when Samora was placed on an investigative hold.

Samora is being held for investigation on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.