Man sought in connection to woman’s death in Aurora over the weekend taken into custody, police say

AURORA, Colo. – A man sought as a person of interest in connection to the shooting death of a woman in Aurora over the weekend was taken into custody Tuesday.

In a tweet, Aurora police said 39-year-old Ryan Scott Avery was taken into custody sometime Tuesday morning. He is facing homicide charges in connection to the woman’s death.

Aurora police tweeted Sunday morning that a woman was shot and killed inside a home in the 1600 block of South Granby Street, later identifying a person of interest as Avery. Avery and the deceased victim were known to one another, police said then.

Investigators believe the homicide occurred Saturday. The woman’s body was discovered around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to the home on a report of a shooting. The victim has not been identified.

At the time, police said Avery had an active nationwide arrest warrant for attempted homicide out of Elizabeth, Colo., which occurred Saturday. Elizabeth police said the victim is unharmed and secure in an undisclosed location. Additional details of that incident are not known.

No other information about the deadly shooting was released Tuesday.