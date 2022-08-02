Man shot to death at Lakewood car wash

DENVER — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death inside his vehicle at a Lakewood car wash early Sunday morning.

Lakewood police are looking into whether a Denver arrest of multiple suspects the following day is connected to Sunday’s homicide.

The shooting occurred at 12:14 a.m. Sunday at 1433 Sheridan Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows the victim’s vehicle pulling into the car wash bay. Seconds later, a second vehicle, occupied by three masked men, pulls up and shoots the victim as he tries to drive away, according to police.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras of Denver. He was found by police deceased in the driver's side of his vehicle.

It’s unclear if police believe the shooting was random or if the victim was targeted.

Police said the three suspects involved in the homicide appear to have attempted to rob several people at a nearby bus stop sometime before the shooting.

On Monday, several suspects inside a vehicle associated with the Lakewood shooting were arrested following a police pursuit. They were taken into custody on unrelated warrants, according to police.

Investigators from Lakewood said it is unknown at this time if the suspects arrested in Denver had any involvement in the Lakewood homicide.

Lakewood police are asking anyone who may have information on the robberies or shooting to call their tip line at 303-763-6800.