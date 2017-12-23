Man shot, killed by Greeley police identified; pulled stolen handgun during altercation, police say

GREELEY, Colo. – The man who was shot and killed by Greeley Police Department officers Thursday morning has been identified.

Jose Angel Aguero, 26, reportedly pulled a stolen handgun after he had been shot with less-lethal rounds near Two Rivers Parkway and 37th Street.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Friday evening that Aguero was in possession of the handgun since last month.

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said Aguero stole a car in the 1400 block of 8th Avenue at around 9 a.m. Thursday.

When Greeley officers arrived, they saw the suspect leaving the area in the vehicle. Shortly afterward, Reams said, officers found the car in a ditch near Two Rivers Parkway and 37th Street.

A Good Samaritan had stopped and allowed Aguero into his truck while he tried to pull the car out of the ditch, according to Reams. But when officers tried to talk to the suspect, he ran.

Reams said Greeley officers yelled for Aguero to stop, then used bean bag rounds to try and stop him from running. Reams said those rounds were “ineffective,” and that the suspect “then brandished a handgun.”

Officers then shot the suspect, according to Reams. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on standard paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the shooting, which is being conducted by the Critical Incident Response Team.