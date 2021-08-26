Watch
Man shot dead at Bristol Shopping Center in Aurora Wednesday, police say

Posted at 10:05 AM, Aug 26, 2021
AURORA, Colo. – Police are investigating what led to the deadly shooting of a man at the Bristol Shopping Center in Aurora Wednesday night.

At around 7:52 p.m., police received multiple calls reporting a shooting near the intersection of S. Buckley Road and E. Kentucky Avenue. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the man died at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Aurora Police Department Major Crimes Homicide Unit. Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to help identify a suspect and to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about this homicide is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

