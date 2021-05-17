Man shot by Denver police had carjacked woman and infant, fired at officers, police say

DENVER — Officials said nine officers shot at a carjacking suspect Friday after he fired rounds at police at the end of a high-speed car chase through a southwest Denver neighborhood.

Cedrick Vick, 22, was taken to a hospital and died, police said.

Police officials on Monday gave an account of how the incident unfolded Friday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched about 4:15 p.m. to the 4400 block of Morrison Road, where five different 911 callers were reporting gunshots. Police learned that Vick had fired at multiple shots at a woman in the park area, and then carjacked another woman and her toddler. As the second woman tried to get her toddler out of her car, Vick fired a shot and sped away, police Commander Matt Clark said.

Police chased after Vick, who fired another shot in the officers' direction and then crashed into the front yard of a home near 1st Avenue and Perry Street. Clark said Vick then got out of the stolen vehicle and fired two shots in the direction of officers at the scene.

Nine police officers then returned fire, Clark said, striking Vick.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Clark said all nine officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. All officers were outside of their vehicles when they fired at Vick. Clark said the two shots fired by Vick struck a vehicle and a house behind the officers.