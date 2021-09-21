Man sentenced to 80 years for killing 2, injuring officer and boy, 8, over stickers, prosecutors say

DENVER — A Colorado man was sentenced on Friday to 80 years in prison for killing two men and injuring an Aurora police officer and an 8-year-old boy during a 2018 shooting that prosecutors said was sparked by an argument over stickers.

D’Marcus Jones-Brown, 31, was convicted Wednesday by an Adams County Jury on two counts of second-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Anthoni Readus and Wayne Carter as well as attempted second-degree murder for shooting and injuring of Aurora Police Officer Jason Sweeney. The 8-year-old boy survived a gunshot wound to the leg.

Courtesy

The shooting happened August 31, 2018 in Aurora. Prosecutors said Jones-Brown was upset to find his wife and her 8-year-old son had placed stickers on the wall in their apartment.

An argument ensued, and Jones-Brown’s wife attempted to leave the home with her son, but Jones-Brown physically restrained her from doing so, according to prosecutors. She called 911 and family for help.

A short time later, her son’s father, Readus, 26, and the woman’s brother, Carter, 29, arrived on scene and were confronted by Jones-Brown in a parking lot and shot. Prosecutors said the 8-year-old boy was with the two victims and shot in the leg.

Officer Sweeney rushed toward the gunfire and was shot in his Kevlar vest near his lower abdomen. Sweeney returned fire and struck Jones-Brown several times. He was transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Portions of the shooting were caught on Officer Sweeney’s bodycam and can be viewed here. [Warning: Graphic video. Viewer discretion is advised].

