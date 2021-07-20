Man sentenced to 63 years in prison for murder of Lakewood resident

GOLDEN, Colo. – A man was sentenced Friday to 63 years in prison for murdering a 58-year-old man at his Lakewood home in 2019.

John Tyler Blue, 34, was sentenced for murdering Willie Carr in the early hours of April 26, 2019. Carr was shot and killed around 2 a.m. inside his apartment at 5410 West 3rd Place, Lakewood police said at the time.

An autopsy revealed Carr suffered gunshot wounds to his right forearm and chest along with injuries to the top and back of his head, according to a news release from the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. After an extensive investigation into Carr’s murder, Lakewood police detectives discovered Blue kicked open the door to the residence, woke up a still sleeping Carr and held him at gunpoint. When Carr refused to reveal where he had hidden cash received in a recent auto accident settlement, Blue shot him once. After Carr repeated that he didn’t have anything, Blue shot him a second time, the release states.

Blue was arrested on July 23, 2020 and pled guilty to charges of second-degree murder and first-degree burglary on May 25, 2021.

On Friday, the court handed down consecutive sentences of 48 years for second-degree murder and 15 years for first-degree burglary. Blue is eligible y to be released from the Department of Corrections in as little as 35 years.