Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting his cousin to death in Arvada in 2020

GOLDEN, Colo. – A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison last Friday for the murder of his cousin in Arvada back in 2020.

Arvada Police were called on June 27, 2020 to a home at 7846 Marshall Street on a report of a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Raymond Jutting lying on the ground in front of the house. Jutting was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arrest affidavit in the case showed Jutting arrived at the house on Marshall Street and got into an argument with his cousin, 26-year-old Isiah Alexender Bennett. Bennett was inside the house at the time.

Documents show the argument escalated through an open window in the house and Bennett pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at Jutting, killing him, according to the arrest affidavit.

Bennett claims he shot Jutting in self-defense.

“This was an execution, not self-defense,” said Deputy District Attorney Megan Bibliowicz. “Mr. Jutting did not have a weapon on him, he had a cast on his arm, and he was nowhere near Mr. Bennett when Mr. Bennett began shooting. With nine total shots to Mr. Jutting’s body, and all but one to his back, this was not self-defense, this was purposeful.”

Jutting’s family members described him as a loving husband, father, brother, and son who will be missed very much.