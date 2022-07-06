EL JEBEL, Colo. — A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a juvenile family friend, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Tuesday.

On August 27, 2021, the sheriff's office received a report about the sexual assault of a juvenile in the El Jebel area. The victim told a counselor at school that she had been sexually assaulted by a family friend who lives with her family, Joel Barajas Morales.

During the investigation, deputies determined that the victim was recently sexually assaulted by Morales, 34, in the family home, according to the sheriff's office.

Morales was taken into custody the same day without incident. He was charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust - victim under age 15. He was held on a $25,000 bond and remained in custody until he plead guilty to assault 2 - cause serious bodily injury, according to the sheriff's office.

Morales was formally convicted on June 22, 2022, and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Anyone with information about this incident or suspect of sexual abuse are asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.