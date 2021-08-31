Man sentenced to 24 years after threatening to shoot up Greeley Target store during robbery

GREELEY, Colo. — A man was sentenced last week for threatening to commit a mass shooting during a robbery at a Greeley Target store last year. He was on parole and wearing a GPS tracking device at the time of the robbery.

Abdirahman Hussein Mohamed, 35, was convicted in July of aggravated robbery, menacing with a deadly weapon, and theft. He was sentenced last week to 24 years in prison, according to a Tuesday release from the 19th Judicial District.

The incident occurred last July at a Target store in Greeley. Prosecutors said Mohamed walked up to the customer service desk and asked if an HP Chromebook laptop had been brought up to the desk so he could purchase it.

When the Target employee was ringing up the items, Mohamed grabbed the laptop and told the employee he had a gun and would come back to the store and shoot the place up if the employee told anyone, according to the news release. He then left the store with the stolen laptop.

Mohamed was arrested the day after the robbery. Police said they found a gun holster in his pants.

In a statement from the Target employee who was robbed, and read in court during sentencing, the employee said the incident “changed my life forever.”

