Man killed, juvenile wounded in shooting during party in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting at a party left one man dead and wounded a juvenile early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:24 a.m. at a party located in a home in the 2900 block of South Peoria Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Officers later located a second victim, a juvenile male. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said in a release.

No arrests were made and police are working on suspect descriptions as they continue investigating the facts and circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information that has not yet spoken to police is asked to reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.