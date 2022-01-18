Watch
Man killed in southwest Denver shooting

Posted at 11:54 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 13:54:53-05

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. at an apartment complex located in the 3500 block of S. Kendall St. in southwest Denver.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Video from AirTracker7 shows police tape surrounding a building at the Advenir at Bear Valley apartments.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. No arrests were made and no suspect information was available.

The victim’s identity will be released at a later time.

