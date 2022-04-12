Watch
Man killed in shooting in Pueblo

Posted at 10:35 PM, Apr 11, 2022
PUEBLO, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting in Pueblo Monday evening, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Around 5:18 p.m., officers were called out to the 1400 block of Mandan Place for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities provided medical attention, but the man was declared dead on-scene, according to police.

Pueblo police are interviewing witnesses and the alleged shooter. Investigators are looking into the circumstances of the man's death.

The man's identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner after next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pueblo police at 719-553-2502 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

