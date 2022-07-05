Man killed in shooting in Aurora parking lot

AURORA, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting in an Aurora parking lot overnight Sunday, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched for a shooting in a parking lot at 15604 East Mississippi Avenue.

A man was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

According to Aurora police, the suspect took off in a light-colored 4-door pickup truck, either a GMC or Chevrolet.

No arrests have been made at this time. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity once next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.