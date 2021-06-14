Man injured in police shooting in Denver Sunday

DENVER — Multiple Denver police officers shot at a man Sunday late afternoon after he allegedly threatened officers with a gun, according to police.

On Sunday around 5:30 p.m., the Denver Police Department received a call about a person shooting rounds of gunfire into a vehicle at Uinta Street and E. Colfax Avenue, DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said.

Officers located the damaged vehicle and witnesses said they saw a man was headed east from that location.

When police found the man around E. Colfax and Yosemite Street, they approached him from behind and could see he had a weapon in his waistband, Thomas said. The suspect refused to comply with officers' commands, he said, and threatened officers with a weapon.

Multiple police officers fired at the suspect and he went down, Thomas said. Officers then started to render aid to the man.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, he said. It's not clear how many times he was shot.

His name has not been released, but police said they believe he was in his 20s.

Thomas said police do not know why the man was firing at the vehicle.

No officers were injured.

No other details were available as of Monday morning.

