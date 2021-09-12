Man gets 15 years in driver death during speeding livestream

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A man convicted of vehicular homicide for hitting a car during a Facebook livestream that showed him speeding on a Colorado highway has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Adams County District Attorney's Office says 44-year-old Bryan Kirby was sentenced on Friday. A jury convicted Kirby in July; he was also convicted of reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Kirby was accused of driving as fast as 167 mph (269 kph) at night on a highway near Denver in October 2018 while making comments to viewers about his speed. At the end, he rapidly crossed from the left lane to the right and crashed into a sedan from behind at 120 mph (192 kph), prosecutors said.

Kirby fled the crash. The driver of the sedan died at the scene.

“Mr. Kirby’s unconscionable and reckless actions took a life and destroyed a family,” District Attorney Brian Mason said in a statement.

