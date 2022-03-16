Man found shot to death at Adams County motel

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an Adams County motel Tuesday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:35 p.m., deputies were called out to the Venture Inn motel, located on Pecos Street, for a report of a deceased man.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead in the doorway of a room and notified detectives.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives interviewed witnesses, neighbors, employees and other people who were at the scene. The sheriff's office says the investigation is preliminary and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the ACSO Detective Division or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.