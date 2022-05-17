Man found guilty of swindling more than $100,000 from disabled aunt

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man was found guilty Friday of swindling more than $100,000 from his disabled aunt, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced.

In 2008, Hilariou Morehouse, now 42, became the legal guardian and power of attorney for his disabled aunt. The woman was in a care facility due to multiple sclerosis, dementia and other health issues, according to the district attorney's office. She is non-verbal and completely dependent on facility staff for her care, the district attorney's office continued.

As a guardian, Morehouse was in control of his aunt's finances, which included funds from a pension, a previous settlement and monies owed to her minor daughter.

According to the district attorney's office, between 2008 and 2019, Morehouse stole more than $100,000 from his aunt. He claimed that his non-verbal aunt said he could use her $848 a month pension for himself.

Morehouse also claimed to have spent some of the money on his minor cousin but could not provide any documentation or receipts to corroborate his story, the district attorney's office said.

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Morehouse stole the majority of a $75,000 settlement that was intended to be used for the care of the victim's daughter.

On Friday, Morehouse was convicted of theft of an at-risk victim and theft following a five-day trial. His sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on July 19.

"The actions of this defendant are truly abhorrent. Mr. Morehouse preyed on a vulnerable, at-risk adult – his own aunt – and stole over $100,000 of her money, undoubtedly believing he would never be caught. We will not tolerate this criminal behavior. Individuals, like Mr. Morehouse, who prey on the vulnerabilities of our elderly and at-risk will be prosecuted and held accountable," 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said in a press release.