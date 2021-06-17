Watch
Man found guilty in sexual assaults of four women leaving LoDo bars

Denver Police Department
Byron Whitehorn
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 13:13:41-04

DENVER — A 52-year-old man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting four women after they exited LoDo bars in Denver in 2017 and 2018, officials said.

Byron Whitehorn is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27.

He was charged in 2019 with eight counts of sexual assault. Investigators said Whitehorn targeted young women as they left bars in LoDo and offered them rides home.

DNA evidence collected from the fourth assault matched DNA from three other assaults.

Whitehorn gave a DNA sample to investigators after officers got in touch with him because he had given his phone number to one of the women.

A jury found Whitehorn guilty Wednesday after deliberating for about five hours.

“These women are to be commended for finding the courage to go through a criminal trial," District Attorney Beth McCann said, "and I hope their stories empower other sexual assault victims to report their abuse.”

