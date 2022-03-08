Man found dead outside Loveland Community Kitchen was murdered; police asking for public’s help

LOVELAND, Colo. – A man who was found dead outside the Loveland Community Kitchen last Wednesday was murdered, according to Loveland police investigators.

The 49-year-old man, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive in the parking lot of the community kitchen at 427 N. Garfield shortly after 6:30 a.m. and was declared dead at the scene.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide, officials said.

Investigators are also asking for the public to come forward if they have any information that could help solve this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Loveland Police Department at (970)- 962-2032. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868. Tips can also be submitted online.