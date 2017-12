COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A man was found dead after being pinned under a pickup truck in Colorado Springs.

KKTV reports a person walking in the area Thursday night noticed the man under the truck with one of his shoes off and called authorities.

Emergency responders freed the man, who did not have a pulse and was not breathing. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. Fire officials say it appeared the man was working on the truck because there was an alternator and tools nearby.

The man's name has not been released.