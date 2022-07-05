Watch Now
Man faces first-degree murder charges in connection to deadly Fourth of July shooting in Englewood

Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 05, 2022
DENVER – A man is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, following a deadly shooting during the the Fourth of July holiday in Englewood.

The suspect, 37-year-old Cordia Blash, is accused of shooting a 21-year-old inside a home near the intersection of South Sherman Street and US 285 sometime before 10:20 p.m. Monday.

Police responded to the scene and found the 21-year-old had a gunshot wound to his upper body. While officers were at the scene, the victim stopped breathing and his pulse stopped. Officers began life-saving measures until the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but he later died, according to a news release from the Englewood Police Department.

Blash was taken into custody and booked into the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility on first-degree murder and other charges.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on July 6 at 9:30 a.m. It’s unclear if he’s retained an attorney of public defender at this time.

