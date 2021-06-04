Man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly attacking person with stick, rock in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — One man was arrested after allegedly using a rock and stick to attack a person who was target shooting in Chaffee County Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday at 3:23 p.m., the Chaffee County Communications Center received a call about gunshots and a man threatening to kill another person in the Midland Trail Area on County Road 304.

Deputies with the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office and the Buena Vista Police Department responded and found a man with visible trauma to his head and face. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said.

During the subsequent investigation, authorities learned that the man had been target practicing in the area and was attacked by a man wielding a stick and rock. The suspect allegedly made the other man remove all of his clothing, the sheriff's office said.

Just before deputies arrived, the suspect fled the scene.

Based on their investigation, authorities were able to identify the suspect as Thomas Labosky, 35, from the Denver metro area. They learned he had fled on the Midland Trail towards County Road 315 and a search began.

Labosky was located and taken into custody with the help of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Buena Vista Police Department and the Salida Police Department.

He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault, unlawful sexual contact, felony menacing, false imprisonment, and harassment.