Man dies from injuries following shooting in Denver

DENVER — One man is dead after a Thursday morning shooting in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

The incident happened in the 8800 block of East 12th.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 8800 block of E 12th. One adult male victim located, transported with unknown extent of injuries. Investigators are working to develop suspect info. Any updates will be posted to this thread. #Denver pic.twitter.com/zDqYuWxVLS — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 5, 2022

According to Denver police, one adult male victim was found and taken to the hospital. Police announced Thursday afternoon that the man died as a result of his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing, according to Denver police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.