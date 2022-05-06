Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Man dies from injuries following shooting in Denver

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 10:05 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 00:05:43-04

DENVER — One man is dead after a Thursday morning shooting in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

The incident happened in the 8800 block of East 12th.

According to Denver police, one adult male victim was found and taken to the hospital. Police announced Thursday afternoon that the man died as a result of his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing, according to Denver police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360indepthweather.png

Denver7 360 | In-Depth reports

Denver in May | How near-perfect weather can turn on a dime