DENVER – A man died following a late Tuesday night crash on E. Colfax Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

The man, who was not identified, was taken a hospital with serious injuries after the crash, which was reported by Denver police shortly after 10 p.m.

The crash happened at the intersection with Birch Street, police said.

He was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning by officers.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.