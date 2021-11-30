Man dies days after shooting in Aurora on E. Iliff Avenue

AURORA, Colo. — A man died Saturday after he was injured in a shooting five days earlier in Aurora.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of 10720 E. Iliff Ave. at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 22. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital, police said.

He died of his injuries on Nov. 27.

His death was ruled as a homicide by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office. He has not been identified.

The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating the crime.

Police said they do not have suspect information available to share.

Anybody with information on this shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can stay anonymous.