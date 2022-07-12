AURORA, Colo. – A homicide investigation is now underway after a man who was shot late Tuesday morning in Aurora succumbed to his injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The shooting happened sometime at around 10:15 a.m. near 181 North Fulton Street. At the scene, police found a man with grievous injuries who died after he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A woman at the scene of the shooting was identified by police as being involved in the shooting, but Aurora police did not elaborate further, only saying there was no known relationship between the two.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is working closely with investigators to determine what charges, if any, will be announced in this case.

The man’s identity will be released once the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office positively identifies and notifies the man’s family.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.