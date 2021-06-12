Man dead, teen wounded in Aurora double shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a homicide after a double shooting left one man dead and a teen wounded Friday night.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. in the area of South Fraser Street and South Fraser Court in the Meadow Hills neighborhood.

Police said the victims, an adult male and a 17-year-old boy, drove themselves to the hospital after the shooting. The man later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The teen was treated and released.

Investigators are still in the process of interviewing witnesses, area residents and sorting through details to determine exactly what led up to the fatal shooting, Aurora police said in a news release.

No suspect information was available.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the case to contact Agent Ethan Snow at 303-739-6523.

