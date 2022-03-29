Man dead, teen in life support in Greeley double shooting; suspect on the run, police say

GREELEY, Colo. – A man is dead and a teen is in life support following a double shooting in Greeley Monday morning, police said Tuesday.

Officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to an alley behind 1429 9th Street, near the intersection of 9th Street and 14th Avenue, on reports that shots were fired in the area.

The caller told police a man was down in the alley and that a male suspect was seen running from the scene of the crime.

When police arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive 17-year-old boy laying in the alley with a gunshot wound to the head. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he remains in life support. While combing the scene, police found a second shooting victim in the driver’s seat of a nearby parked car. The man, who was only identified as being 47 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greeley police have developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Paul Anthony Delgado Jr. An arrest warrant for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder was granted to investigators, according to a news release.

Police said Delgado Jr. should be considered armed with at least one handgun that he open carries, as well as a rifle and ammunition. He is believed to be driving a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram with Colorado Disabled Veteran license plate 237-NWLL.

If you see him or his vehicle, you are asked to immediately call 911 and not approach him.