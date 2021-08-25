Man dead in Broomfield shooting

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police in Broomfield are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death Wednesday morning.

Police found the victim after responding to a call about a disturbance and shots fired in the 2200 block of Sunridge Circle, near Hwy 287 and Miramonte Boulevard.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. No arrests have been made at this time.

Broomfield police detective and investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations were on scene processing evidence and interviewing witnesses. The scene was cleared later in the morning.

The coroner will release the identity of the victim after his next of kin have been notified.

Police said they will release more information later today.

