Man dead after overnight Adams County shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Adams County Monday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called out around 3:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Elbert Street.

One man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is preliminary and ongoing. Deputies are talking with neighbors and family members to develop information, according to Sergeant Adam Sherman with the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Sherman said there were no witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-654-1850.