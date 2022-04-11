Man convicted of kidnapping 12-year-old girl who was walking home from school

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 29-year-old man was convicted of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl who was walking home from school two years ago, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

On Aug. 19, 2019, a 12-year-old girl was walking home from Westlake Middle School near the area of 144th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard in the Broadlands neighborhood in Broomfield. Shane Hammond, 29, was waiting outside of his truck.

When the girl walked by, Hammond pushed her inside, the district attorney's office said. Hammond attempted to drive away, but the girl escaped and ran home. According to the district attorney's office, the girl remembered yelling "momma" as she tried to escape.

Through surveillance video and months of work by the Broomfield Police Department, Hammond was identified as the suspect and arrested in March 2020.

“This is why our men and women come to work everyday. To not just solve crimes, but also to bring justice to those who have been victimized.” Broomfield Police Chief Enea Hempelmann said. “This case understandably rattled our community, and I am so proud of everyone at the police department who never gave up on finding the suspect.”

“This case represents every child and parent’s worst nightmare,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “The defendant’s actions were unconscionable and despicable. His actions cannot diminish the bravery of this 12-year-old girl, however. She is an inspiration to our entire community. I am thankful to the Broomfield Police Department for their extraordinary work on this case, our prosecutors and staff for securing a conviction, and the jury for reaching a just verdict.”

On Friday, Hammond was convicted of second-degree kidnapping. He is being held in the Broomfield Detention Center without bond until his sentencing, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 3.