Man charged with vehicular homicide, assault in crash that killed 4 teens in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – A man has been charged in a two-vehicle crash that left four teens dead and another four injured earlier this year in Commerce City.

Brandon Howey, 32, is facing four counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of vehicular assault charges for the deaths of 15-year-old Jamie Lynn Withers, 15-year-old Michael D. Burkhard, 16-year-old Johnathan Lee Faize Bledsoe and 16-year-old Katelyn Renee Sweeney.

The teens were killed the night of Feb. 25 at the intersection of East 112th Avenue and U.S. Highway 85 after a newer model SUV was speeding southbound on U.S. 85 when it collided with another SUV that was turning left onto East 112th Avenue from U.S. 85.

Four other people were hospitalized following the crash.

Police said at the time it was unclear which vehicle had a green light at the time of the crash.

Howey’s next court date is on Aug. 15.