Man charged with first-degree murder in connection with Adams County fatal shooting

BRIGHTON, Colo. – A young man was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting a 19-year-old in Adams County in late April of this year.

Bernard Antwone Ware, 18, faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence for the deadly shooting on April 25.

The shooting occurred on Elbert Street, near the intersection with Granada Road in Denver sometime before 4:30 a.m. that day.

The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital but life saving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead not long after being transported.

Ware’s first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday. No other information about the deadly shooting was immediately available.