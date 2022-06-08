Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Man charged with first-degree murder in connection with Adams County fatal shooting

denver police tape.jpg
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
denver police tape.jpg
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 13:03:59-04

BRIGHTON, Colo. – A young man was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting a 19-year-old in Adams County in late April of this year.

Bernard Antwone Ware, 18, faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence for the deadly shooting on April 25.

The shooting occurred on Elbert Street, near the intersection with Granada Road in Denver sometime before 4:30 a.m. that day.

The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital but life saving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead not long after being transported.

Ware’s first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday. No other information about the deadly shooting was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nbaFINALS6-8.png

NBA Playoffs tonight on Denver7! | Watch Game 3: Warriors vs Celtics