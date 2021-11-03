Man charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder in deadly Brighton police chase

DENVER — The man accused of killing two bystanders after allegedly leading Brighton police on a chase in a stolen car has been charged with two-counts of first-degree murder.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed charges on Wednesday against Nicholas Villarini, 27, for his alleged actions in the Oct. 26 incident that killed Gustavo Mosqueda Ortega, 25, of Montrose and Dulce Castro Perez, 21, of Hudson.

Dulce Castro Perez was in a passenger vehicle at the time and died after the suspect allegedly ran a stop sign and struck her car. She was ejected from the car and died at a hospital, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Gustavo Mosqueda Ortega had been walking when he was hit by the suspect's car.

The pursuit began around 11:30 a.m. after officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Gaviota and Goldfinch streets.

When officers arrived, police said Villarini rammed a patrol car and took off. Police said from start to finish, the chase all played out in two minutes.

A police expert told Denver7 Brighton police were justified in their actions because the suspect was an extreme risk to the community.

The officers involved in the crash were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

In addition to the murder charges, Villarini is facing assault, vehicular eluding and driving under restraint charges. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 28.