Man charged in connection to deadly shooting at Denver apartment complex

DENVER — A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a Denver apartment complex, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Advenir at Bear Valley Apartments in southwest Denver. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Damir Pugh.

According to a probable cause statement, a security guard got a call from his boss, 47-year-old Brad Biggie, that a security alarm was going off at the complex.

The security guard arrived and saw a man trying to take money out of a vending machine in the leasing office, according to the probable cause statement. He believed he saw a knife in the man’s hand, so he closed the door, called Biggie and then 911.

Biggie arrived shortly afterward armed with a handgun, according to the probable cause statement. While the security guard was on the phone with dispatch, he heard two gunshots and told the dispatcher to send an ambulance.

Pugh was taken to Swedish Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Biggie was arrested Jan. 19. The Denver District Attorney's Office charged him with one count of murder in the first degree. His arraignment has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 31.