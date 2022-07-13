DENVER — A man accused of stealing a car from Commerce City with a 1-year-old child inside was charged with kidnapping and robbery counts Wednesday.

The child was found safe and the suspect, Raul Ortega, 51, was arrested in Brighton after the carjacking Saturday morning.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed several charges against Ortega, including robbery, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and child abuse.

The vehicle was left unlocked and running with a 1-year-old child and a 10-year-old child inside while the vehicle’s owner went inside a store in the 8900 Block of East 104th Avenue, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Around 11:20 a.m., Ortega allegedly exited the store and drove off with the car. The 10-year-old managed to get out of the car before it was stolen but the 1-year-old child was still inside, police said.

Commerce City police issued a “be on the lookout” advisory. Moments later, Brighton police spotted the vehicle in the area of North 8th Avenue and Walnut Street and recovered the child and arrested Ortega. The child was unharmed, police said.

Ortega is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 9.