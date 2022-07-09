Watch Now
Man charged for alleged threat against elections official

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a news conference about the the state's efforts to protect the process of casting a vote in the upcoming general election Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:36 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 22:36:49-04

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who allegedly made a threatening phone call against Colorado's top elections official has been charged with retaliating against an elected official.

A court document says 52-year-old Kirk Wertz was arrested Wednesday in suburban Denver after investigators tracked his cell phone moving from Kansas to Colorado following the phone call to the office of Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Authorities haven't revealed what the alleged threat was.

Wertz is being held in jail and doesn't have a lawyer listed in court records. Griswold says threats won't deter her from doing her job.

